Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,430,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 74.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,125,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $106,507,000 after buying an additional 903,422 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $240,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 35.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

