Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

