Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 4,906 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $180.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.