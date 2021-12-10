Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 245.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,709,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO opened at $309.76 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $217.01 and a one year high of $317.45. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

