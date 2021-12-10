Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,321 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.44% of SpartanNash worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $865.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.70. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.