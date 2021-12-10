Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 50,396 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,396 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Plains GP worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 494,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Plains GP by 131.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

