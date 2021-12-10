Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $207.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.68. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.