Robert W. Baird Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $205.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.95% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.81.

NYSE GPN opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

