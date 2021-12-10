Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,525 shares of company stock worth $52,632,509.

Roblox stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

