Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

Roblox stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,525 shares of company stock worth $52,632,509.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $67,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $422,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $51,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 466.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

