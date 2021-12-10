Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO remained flat at $$50.14 during midday trading on Friday. 79,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,350,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

