Rockland Trust Co. Buys 241 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.72. 948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,586. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

