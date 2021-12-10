Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,914. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

