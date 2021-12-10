Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 2,675 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.11. 21,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,533,439. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Argus raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

