Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 5,426 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American International Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American International Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American International Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 882,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,420,000 after buying an additional 307,329 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.