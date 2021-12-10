Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,948.5% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,303. The company has a market capitalization of $340.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

