Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 116 ($1.54) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 124.30 ($1.65) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 86.69 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.48 ($2.00).

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £983.84 ($1,304.65). Also, insider Warren East purchased 17,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £23,665.62 ($31,382.60). Insiders bought 116,072 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,145 in the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

