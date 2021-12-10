Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $467.82 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

