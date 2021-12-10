Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 66.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in James River Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $968.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

