Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TR. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TR stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

