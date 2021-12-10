Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.73.

TFX stock opened at $320.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.06. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,125,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

