Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price to $22.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $68,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,227. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,006,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

