RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,155 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

