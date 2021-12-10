RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 198,008 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,503 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,008 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

LUV traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 346,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,569. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

