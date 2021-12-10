RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 658 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 147,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,428. The company has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

