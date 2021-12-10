RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.0% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,979. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.