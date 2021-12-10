RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €54.00 by Barclays

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €54.00 ($60.67) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.66 ($61.42).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($67.24) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($85.42).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

