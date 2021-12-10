S. R. Schill & Associates Has $695,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,190,000 after purchasing an additional 674,530 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after purchasing an additional 183,029 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,017,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,647 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,698. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

