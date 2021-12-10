S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 4,667 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises about 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

XOP traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $99.77. 70,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $112.85.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

