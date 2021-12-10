S. R. Schill & Associates Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.79. 368,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,317,250. The firm has a market cap of $204.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.