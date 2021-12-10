Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $1.62 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period.

FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 733,593 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

