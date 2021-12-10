Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Invests $7.83 Million in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,000. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

XTN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. 99 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,661. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $69.20 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.15.

