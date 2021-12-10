Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.25% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,701,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,276. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

