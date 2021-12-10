Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.30. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 857,514 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently commented on SALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.
In other Salem Media Group news, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,100 shares of company stock valued at $486,793. Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.
