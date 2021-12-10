Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.30. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 857,514 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salem Media Group news, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,100 shares of company stock valued at $486,793. Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

