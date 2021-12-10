salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $375.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $264.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.03, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

