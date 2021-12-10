salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $375.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.23.
NYSE:CRM opened at $264.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.03, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.12.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
