Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.63

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.70. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 100,563 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $226,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 368,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,359 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 94,590 shares during the period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

