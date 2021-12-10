SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $45,251.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007165 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.