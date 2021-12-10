Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$31.50 to C$33.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

SAMOF stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of hardware and software components that enable or enhance Internet Protocol Communications Systems for both telecom and datacom applications. Its products include public branch exchange cloud, S-series internet protocol phones, telephony cards, zulu UC, SIPstation, session border controllers and VoIP gateways.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.