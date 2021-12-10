Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 171454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.91 million and a PE ratio of 25.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

