Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRPT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.24. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.