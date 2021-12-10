Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases $12,435.15 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $12,435.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.05 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

