Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases $12,435.15 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $12,435.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.05 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
