Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

