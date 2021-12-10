Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $51.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

