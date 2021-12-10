Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

