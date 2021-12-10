Scotiabank Raises Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$25.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

