Scotiabank Raises Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$25.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:TCLAF traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.
Transcontinental Company Profile
