Scott G. Stephenson Sells 65,660 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

