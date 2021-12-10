Scott Welch Sells 4,842 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $135.55 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,312 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,108,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43,049.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

