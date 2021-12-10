SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price fell 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $236.01 and last traded at $237.50. 177,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,832,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $167,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $209,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 307.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,664,000 after buying an additional 72,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 67.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

