Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

SECYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.