Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.02 million.

SMTC traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $87.91. 4,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,627. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.45.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,280 shares of company stock worth $2,042,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

